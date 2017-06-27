Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

The Faversham Centre

2 Middle Row, Faversham, Kent,
ME13 7AJ
01795 532766
www.ageuk.org.uk/favershamandsittingbourne

About The Faversham Centre

Age UK Faversham and Sittingbourne's day centre in Faversham offers activities and support to a general group of older people 7 days per week. Activities usually include arts & crafts, board games, bingo, reminiscence, music, shopping trips and outings. Transport can be provided or people can just drop in for part of the day to enjoy refreshments, lunch or activities. Hairdressing and chiropody are also offered by appointment or home visit.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Faversham and Sittingbourne

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people living in the Faversham area, including people in the earlier stages of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
