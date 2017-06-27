About The Faversham Centre

Age UK Faversham and Sittingbourne's day centre in Faversham offers activities and support to a general group of older people 7 days per week. Activities usually include arts & crafts, board games, bingo, reminiscence, music, shopping trips and outings. Transport can be provided or people can just drop in for part of the day to enjoy refreshments, lunch or activities. Hairdressing and chiropody are also offered by appointment or home visit.