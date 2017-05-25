Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The Harbour Club Specialist Day Centre

Battlesbridge Freechurch Hall Battlesbridge Freechurch Hawk Hill Battlesbridge, Wickford, Essex,
SS11 7RE
07788 619452
www.theharbourclub.org.uk
info@theharbourclub.org.uk

About The Harbour Club Specialist Day Centre

The Harbour Club is a day centre offering specialised activities and support for older adults living with dementia. All Therapy Staff have completed dementia awareness training and been instructed on the principles of client centred dementia care and the philosophy of Occupational Therapy. Members are offered an opportunity to make friends and participate in a variety of activities designed to stimulate their cognitive, physical and social skills. Whilst members are enjoying the day, their carers also benefit, enabling them to enjoy some well earned respite, safe in the knowledge that their loved one is in good hands in a safe, caring therapeutic environment.

Who runs this service

  • The Harbour Club (Care) Ltd

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia aged 65 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017