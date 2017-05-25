About The Harbour Club Specialist Day Centre

The Harbour Club is a day centre offering specialised activities and support for older adults living with dementia. All Therapy Staff have completed dementia awareness training and been instructed on the principles of client centred dementia care and the philosophy of Occupational Therapy. Members are offered an opportunity to make friends and participate in a variety of activities designed to stimulate their cognitive, physical and social skills. Whilst members are enjoying the day, their carers also benefit, enabling them to enjoy some well earned respite, safe in the knowledge that their loved one is in good hands in a safe, caring therapeutic environment.