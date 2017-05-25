The Park Club is a day service specialising in supporting older people with memory problems or in the early stages of dementia. The Club offers a wide selection of activities to around 12 people a day. People are encouraged to assist with practical tasks, such as cooking or washing up, to help them retain the skills to continue living independently.
Support group
