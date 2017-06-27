The Parker Day Centre is for people with Dementia and operates in partnership with the Age UK Dementia Homecare Service. This is specifically for people aged 50+ with early memory problems through to advanced dementia and allows their carers time out for a break. The aims are to: enable people with dementia to maintain their independence and continue living in the community with support; allow carers of people with dementia a choice of flexible breaks, while at the Parker Centre, clients can participate in a range of activities in a safe and stimulating friendly environment. The Parker Centre runs two groups: upstairs has clients with early stages of dementia, while the downstairs group caters for a more mixed ability of clients with dementia.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
