The Parker Centre

The Parker Centre 6 Houndsfield Road Edmonton, London,
N9 7RA
020 8351 1131
www.ageuk.org.uk/enfield
day.centre@ageukenfield.org.uk

About The Parker Centre

The Parker Day Centre is for people with Dementia and operates in partnership with the Age UK Dementia Homecare Service. This is specifically for people aged 50+ with early memory problems through to advanced dementia and allows their carers time out for a break. The aims are to: enable people with dementia to maintain their independence and continue living in the community with support; allow carers of people with dementia a choice of flexible breaks, while at the Parker Centre, clients can participate in a range of activities in a safe and stimulating friendly environment. The Parker Centre runs two groups: upstairs has clients with early stages of dementia, while the downstairs group caters for a more mixed ability of clients with dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Enfield

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia
  • Residents of the London Borough of Barnet

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
