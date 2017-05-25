About The Phoenix Centre

The centre provides flexible care and support to those living with all stages of dementia. The aim is to keep clients mobile, connected and independent, for as long as possible and to reduce the isolation and loneliness that many experience. Clients are provided with opportunities to engage with activities, aimed at improving both physical and mental health well-being, including Tai Chi, Pilates, Creative Writing workshops and Art Therapy. All meals are inclusive within the cost and are freshly prepared in house. Prospective clients are offered a free taster session at the centre, to help adjust to a new environment.