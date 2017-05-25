Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

The Phoenix Centre

26 Malling Street, Lewes, East Sussex,
BN7 2RD
01273 472005
www.sussexcommunity.org.uk
careandsupport@sussexcommunity.org.uk

About The Phoenix Centre

The centre provides flexible care and support to those living with all stages of dementia. The aim is to keep clients mobile, connected and independent, for as long as possible and to reduce the isolation and loneliness that many experience. Clients are provided with opportunities to engage with activities, aimed at improving both physical and mental health well-being, including Tai Chi, Pilates, Creative Writing workshops and Art Therapy. All meals are inclusive within the cost and are freshly prepared in house. Prospective clients are offered a free taster session at the centre, to help adjust to a new environment.

Who runs this service

  • Sussex Community Development Association

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia, Alzheimer's Disease, stroke and brain injury

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  Accessible
  Parking on site
  Toilet facilities available
  Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


