About The Salvation Army Day Centre

The Salvation Army Day Centre aims to provide a holistic care package enabling older people to remain living in their own homes. The day centre offers transport to and from the centre, entertainment as well as the company of other service users, staff and volunteers. In addition, this service can mean carers are able to gain some respite and time for themselves, safe in the knowledge that their loved one is being well looked after. Additionally, the lounge is open to anyone to drop in for tea or coffee between the hours of 10am and 12.30pm. Anyone interested in the day centre is welcome to drop by and have a look round.