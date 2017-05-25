Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

The Salvation Army Day Centre

The Salvation Army Day Centre Glendale Gardens, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex,
SS9 2AR
01702 478092
www.salvationarmy.org.uk/leighonsea
elaine.jordan@salvationarmy.org.uk

About The Salvation Army Day Centre

The Salvation Army Day Centre aims to provide a holistic care package enabling older people to remain living in their own homes. The day centre offers transport to and from the centre, entertainment as well as the company of other service users, staff and volunteers. In addition, this service can mean carers are able to gain some respite and time for themselves, safe in the knowledge that their loved one is being well looked after. Additionally, the lounge is open to anyone to drop in for tea or coffee between the hours of 10am and 12.30pm. Anyone interested in the day centre is welcome to drop by and have a look round.

Who runs this service

  • The Salvation Army

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people who require support

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
