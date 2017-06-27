Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The Sybil Levin Health & Wellbeing Centre

The Sybil Levin Centre 577A Nuthall Road, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire,
NG8 6AD
0115 978 0011
www.ageuk.org.uk/notts/our-services/day-care-services
info@ageuknotts.org.uk

About The Sybil Levin Health & Wellbeing Centre

The Sybil Levin Health & Wellbeing Centre is a specialist day care centre for older people. It offers person-centred care that seeks to enhance the choice and independence of older people. Sybil Levin is unique in offering supported services such as hairdressing and bathing. In addition, the centre is equipped to support people who are physically frail, have dementia or a disability. Sybil Levin provides a range of stimulating activities, day trips, nourishing hot meals and door-to-door transport to improve the wellbeing of the older person.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone 55 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017