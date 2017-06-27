About The Sybil Levin Health & Wellbeing Centre

The Sybil Levin Health & Wellbeing Centre is a specialist day care centre for older people. It offers person-centred care that seeks to enhance the choice and independence of older people. Sybil Levin is unique in offering supported services such as hairdressing and bathing. In addition, the centre is equipped to support people who are physically frail, have dementia or a disability. Sybil Levin provides a range of stimulating activities, day trips, nourishing hot meals and door-to-door transport to improve the wellbeing of the older person.