The Weekend Day Centre for Dementia Care

The Weekend Day Centre The Learning Disability Resource Centre 8 Owens Farm Drive, Stockport, Greater Manchester,
SK2 5EA
0161 483 5612
weekenddaycentre.com
weekenddaycentre@gmail.com

About The Weekend Day Centre for Dementia Care

The Weekend Day Centre offers an informal social and support network, focusing on social activities. The staff offer individual and group support to carers and people with dementia. All attendees receive a three course lunch and refreshments. People are asked to use their own means of transport, however transport can be arranged if necessary. Informal and professional referrals welcome; the care manager will make a home visit to discuss.

Who runs this service

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone diagnosed with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of the Boroughs of Stockport and Marple

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

