The Weekend Day Centre offers an informal social and support network, focusing on social activities. The staff offer individual and group support to carers and people with dementia. All attendees receive a three course lunch and refreshments. People are asked to use their own means of transport, however transport can be arranged if necessary. Informal and professional referrals welcome; the care manager will make a home visit to discuss.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17