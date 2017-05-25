About The Welcome Centre

The Welcome Centre is for lonely older people, people who are socially isolated, people with dementia and other long term conditions, such as learning and physical disabilities, Parkinson's Disease or strokes. The aim is to break the stereotype that sometimes is associated with the concept of a Day Centre - that of a place where people sit down in a circle drinking cups of tea. THe Welcome Centre wants to be more creative and innovative in its vision. One of the main strategies is to encourage intergenerational interaction, because staff a the centre not only believe in the therapeutic effect that children and young people have on the older generation, but also in the beneficial effect of such an interaction on the children. This is particularly important for the children whose families may be affected by dementia. The staff also use forms of art therapy (such as painting, craftwork and flower arranging), pet therapy and indoor gardening.