About The Willows Brunelcare Day Centre

Brunelcare provides a personalised care and support service for older people in Bristol and South Gloucestershire. The Willows Day Centre provides a warm and social enviroment for service users to engage in light activities such as music, arts and crafts, baking etc. Transport, lunch and refreshments are also provided throughout the day, with an experienced trained team to support service users to be as involved as they would like to be.