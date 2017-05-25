Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

The Willows Brunelcare Day Centre

Brunelcare The Willows Day Centre Blaise Weston Court Broadlands Drive, Bristol, Somerset,
BS11 0AF
07875 325264
www.brunelcare.org.uk
thewillows@brunelcare.org.uk

About The Willows Brunelcare Day Centre

Brunelcare provides a personalised care and support service for older people in Bristol and South Gloucestershire. The Willows Day Centre provides a warm and social enviroment for service users to engage in light activities such as music, arts and crafts, baking etc. Transport, lunch and refreshments are also provided throughout the day, with an experienced trained team to support service users to be as involved as they would like to be.

Who runs this service

  • Brunelcare

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including people with mild to moderate dementia, in the North West Bristol area who would benefit from a Day Centre style service

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
