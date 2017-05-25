Age UK Sheffield's Wellbeing Centre provides a full day of person-centred activities and company for people with memory loss and dementia, operating five days a week from the Centre in the Park, in Norfolk Park. The Wellbeing Centre has dedicated, caring staff and volunteers providing stimulating activities such as arts, crafts, games, pet therapy and music therapy, in a warm and welcoming environment.
