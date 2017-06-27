About Woodclough Dementia Day Care

This Day Care service can support anyone with mild to moderate dementia, helping them to stay in their own surroundings for as long as possible. There are no geographical limits. The service promotes a comprehensive programme of stimulating and engaging activities for older people who find it difficult to cope at home. The centre offers a restaurant, crafts, music therapy, relaxation room, support and information for carers, health and beauty sessions and Woody the dementia dog. It also provides personal care and transport advice.