Woodclough Dementia Day Care

Woodclough Day Centre Wood Street Middleton, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M24 4BB
0161 653 5149
www.possabilities.org.uk/services/dementia-day-care
woodclough@possabilities.org.uk

About Woodclough Dementia Day Care

This Day Care service can support anyone with mild to moderate dementia, helping them to stay in their own surroundings for as long as possible. There are no geographical limits. The service promotes a comprehensive programme of stimulating and engaging activities for older people who find it difficult to cope at home. The centre offers a restaurant, crafts, music therapy, relaxation room, support and information for carers, health and beauty sessions and Woody the dementia dog. It also provides personal care and transport advice.

Who runs this service

  • PossAbilities

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone with mild to moderate dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
