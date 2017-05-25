Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Woodville Centre at Ham

Woodville Road, Richmond, Surrey,
TW10 7QW
020 8948 0911
www.richmond.gov.uk/woodville_centre
woodvillecentre@ham.gov.uk

About Woodville Centre at Ham

Woodville Centre focuses on sensory stimulation, with a colourful environment, carefully chosen furnishings and a newly landscaped sensory garden. The centre is on one level and benefits from several rooms, for the benefit of the clients. Whilst offering group activities, support can be offered to individuals who require more specialist attention or individual care.

Who runs this service

  • London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 60 and above with moderate to severe dementia and high level care needs
  • Residents of London Borough of Richmond. Out of Borough clients can also access Woodville, however the costs are higher and own transport arrangements have to be in place.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017