Nursing home

Defoe Court

Defoe Crescent, Newton Aycliffe,
DL5 4JP
01325 316316
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/defoe-court/

About Defoe Court

Defoe Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care in the picturesque area of Newton Aycliffe in County Durham, near the A1 and A167. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system and some have views across the garden. The home has a caf? area which opens onto an enclosed patio. It has a GP service and has a hairdressing salon, library service and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Organised pastimes include professional entertainment, music therapy, baking, gentle exercise, performances from local school children, flower arranging, pet therapy and a monthly church service, as well as minibus outings. There is a garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds looking good.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 41Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Sarah Todd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
