Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Alz Cafe

St Cuthbert Parish Centre 40 Walkergate, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland,
TD15 1DJ
01289 386567
www.facebook.com/BerwickandDistrictFoD
Alzcafebwk@gmail.com

About Alz Cafe

Weekly group meeting for peer support, social interaction and activities.

Who runs this service

  • Berwick & District Friends of Dementia

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia at the mild to moderate stages plus carers
  • Anyone living within a 25 mile radius of Berwick upon Tweed

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017