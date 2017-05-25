Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Alzheimer Cafe - Early Onset Dementia

Red Cross House Hunnycross Way, Newport, Isle of Wight,
PO30 5ZD
01983 220200
www.alzheimercafeiow.org.uk
alzheimercafe.iow@btconnect.com

About Alzheimer Cafe - Early Onset Dementia

The cafe offers a welcoming and friendly environment to chat with health and social care professionals, volunteers and make new friends. People can listen to an informative talk or interview while enjoying the refreshments provided. The cafe is co-produced by the users of the cafe and sessions can either involve listening to a dementia related talk or take part in an activity, music, creative writing, walking, sailing etc.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer Cafe Isle of Wight

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with early onset dementia (40-65 years of age) and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
