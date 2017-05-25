The cafe offers a welcoming and friendly environment to chat with health and social care professionals, volunteers and make new friends. People can listen to an informative talk or interview while enjoying the refreshments provided. The cafe is co-produced by the users of the cafe and sessions can either involve listening to a dementia related talk or take part in an activity, music, creative writing, walking, sailing etc.
Support group
