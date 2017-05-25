Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Barnstaple Memory Cafe

Castle Centre 25 Castle Street, Barnstaple, Devon,
EX31 1DR
07855 837077
memorycafe@ruraldevoncab.org.uk

About Barnstaple Memory Cafe

This monthly Memory Cafe provides a safe and welcoming environment in which people with memory problems or dementia, and their carers or relatives, can share experiences with others in similar circumstances. They can also obtain advice, information and signposting to other services from health, social care and carer support professionals who attend the cafe.

Who runs this service

  • Barnstaple Citizens Advice Bureau

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People experiencing memory problems or dementia, and their carers, relatives or friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
