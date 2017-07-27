Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Bishopsteignton Memory Cafe

Cockhaven Arms 12 Cockhaven Road Bishopsteignton, Teignmouth, Devon,
TQ14 9RF
01626 772702
mchampson@btinternet.com

About Bishopsteignton Memory Cafe

This monthly drop-in cafe, provides a relaxed, reassuring setting in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet others in similar circumstances. Here they can share experiences, give and receive emotional support, and enjoy refreshments and activities such as reminiscence, singing and dancing. Older people in the community who feel isolated are also welcome.

Who runs this service

  • Bishopsteignton Memory Cafe

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers and family members plus any member of the community who feels isolated and would benefit from company

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
