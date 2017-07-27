This monthly drop-in cafe, provides a relaxed, reassuring setting in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet others in similar circumstances. Here they can share experiences, give and receive emotional support, and enjoy refreshments and activities such as reminiscence, singing and dancing. Older people in the community who feel isolated are also welcome.
Support group
