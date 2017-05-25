Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Bude Memory Cafe

The Parkhouse Centre Ergue-Gaberic Way, Bude, Cornwall,
EX23 8LD
01288 356060

About Bude Memory Cafe

This twice-monthly cafe, run by volunteers, provides an opportunity for people affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers, to chat and share experiences in a relaxing setting. Its purpose is primarily social, rather than to provide information about health and social care issues. There are also occasional talks by visiting speakers and music and movement sessions.

Who runs this service

  • Kernow Carers Service

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
