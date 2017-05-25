This twice-monthly cafe, run by volunteers, provides an opportunity for people affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers, to chat and share experiences in a relaxing setting. Its purpose is primarily social, rather than to provide information about health and social care issues. There are also occasional talks by visiting speakers and music and movement sessions.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17