About Budleigh Salterton Memory Cafe

This twice-monthly cafe, run by Budleigh Salterton Medical Centre, provides a relaxed, reassuring social space in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet others in similar circumstances. Here they can share experiences, give and receive emotional support, and enjoy refreshments. Activities such as quizzes and games take place. There is always a long-term conditions Nurse present to answer questions and give advice.