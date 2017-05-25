Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Budleigh Salterton Memory Cafe

Budleigh Salterton Football Club Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton, Devon,
EX9 6SG
01395 441212
www.budleighsaltertonmedicalcentre.co.uk
trudy.carter@nhs.net

About Budleigh Salterton Memory Cafe

This twice-monthly cafe, run by Budleigh Salterton Medical Centre, provides a relaxed, reassuring social space in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet others in similar circumstances. Here they can share experiences, give and receive emotional support, and enjoy refreshments. Activities such as quizzes and games take place. There is always a long-term conditions Nurse present to answer questions and give advice.

Who runs this service

  • Budleigh Medical Practice

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers, are free to drop in without appointment

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
