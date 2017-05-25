Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Camberley Alzheimer Cafe

St. Mary's Centre Park Road, Camberley, Surrey,
GU15 2SR
01276 675266
www.alzheimercafe.co.uk
maureen_hume@talktalk.net

About Camberley Alzheimer Cafe

This cafe offers monthly gatherings for the purpose of education, discussions, exchanging information about dementia, and opportunities to socialise and meet others for peer support. When funding is available the cafe offers courses to the public. These are for people who may meet people with dementia in the course of their everyday work to enable them to recognise signs and ways of communicating with them. Family Carers courses are also run separately to help people to identify what is happening, ways of communicating, and how to best support a person with dementia.

Who runs this service

  • The Alzheimer Cafe UK CIO

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory problems or dementia, and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
