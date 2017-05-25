About Camberley Alzheimer Cafe

This cafe offers monthly gatherings for the purpose of education, discussions, exchanging information about dementia, and opportunities to socialise and meet others for peer support. When funding is available the cafe offers courses to the public. These are for people who may meet people with dementia in the course of their everyday work to enable them to recognise signs and ways of communicating with them. Family Carers courses are also run separately to help people to identify what is happening, ways of communicating, and how to best support a person with dementia.