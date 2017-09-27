Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Cardiff Central Library Hub Dementia Cafe

Cardiff Central Library Hub, Meeting Room 4 The Hayes, Cardiff, Cardiff,
CF10 1FL
029 2078 0968
www.cardiff.gov.uk/ENG/resident/Libraries-and-archives/Pages/default.aspx
robert.sadler2@cardiff.gov.uk

The Dementia Cafe at Cardiff Central Library is a safe space for those living with dementia, their friends, family, carers and medical and service professionals. The cafe offers free hot drinks and snacks as well as information signposting. It is the perfect environment to meet new people. The cafe was formulated with input from service users and the services continues to include this input into what they want from THEIR cafe!

Who runs this service

  • Cardiff Libraries

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Those living with dementia, their friends, family, carers and medical and service professionals

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/09/17 to 15/11/17

Alzheimer's Society
