Carers Cafe Leek

The Salvation Army Centre Salisbury Street, Leek, Staffordshire,
ST13 5EE
01782 214999
www.approachstaffordshire.co.uk
enquiries@approachstaffordshire.co.uk

About Carers Cafe Leek

The Approach Carers Cafes are monthly support groups for anyone who cares for an older person with a mental health issue. The Cafes provide an informal and enjoyable environment where carers can meet with each other, and with professionals who can support them. Guest speakers from local organisations also come along to each cafe and give a small presentation on what their organisation does and how they can be of help to the carers to support their situation.

Who runs this service

  • Approach Staffordshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
