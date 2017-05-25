About Daisy's Cafe

Daisy's Cafe provides a warm welcome, along with support, advice and information to people affected by dementia as well as their family and carers. Though this is our primary aim everyone is welcome - the cafe is run on a friendly and informal basis by volunteers and we provide various activities for everyone to get involved with such as arts, crafts, traditional games, word-searches etc. Sometimes we have guests who come and provide musical entertainment, past guests have included the Three Valleys Gospel Choir. Soup, sandwiches, drinks and biscuits are provided.