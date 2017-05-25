Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dawlish Memory Cafe

Methodist Church Brunswick Place, Dawlish, Devon,
EX7 9PB
01626 773924
www.volunteeringinhealth.co.uk
info@volunteeringinhealth.co.uk

About Dawlish Memory Cafe

This monthly drop-in cafe run by Volunteering In Health, provides a relaxed, reassuring setting in which people with memory changes or dementia and their carers, can meet others in similar circumstances. Here they can share experiences, give and receive emotional support, and enjoy refreshments and activities such as reminiscence, singing and dancing.

Who runs this service

  • Volunteering in Health

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers and family members

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
