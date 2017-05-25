Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

De-caf

Ashford Place 60 Ashford Road, London,
NW2 6TU
020 8208 8590
www.ashfordplace.org.uk/what-we-do/health-wellbeing/de-caf-project-dementia-cafe
info@ashfordplace.org.uk

About De-caf

The De-caf (Dementia Cafe) was set up in early 2016 as a result of conversations between Ashford Place and people living with dementia and their carers. The key message was the need for a support project during the week. Ashford Place encourages carers to have some free time during the de-caf sessions although everyone is welcome. The de-caf sessions are cheerful and fun where enjoyment and connections are the order of the day.

Who runs this service

  • Ashford Place

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who are affected by early stage of memory loss, dementia or forgetfulness, and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
