About Deja Vu Cafe

Shepway Volunteer Centre run a fortnightly cafe for people with memory concerns or dementia and for the people who care for them. It is an opportunity for people to relax with others in similar circumstances and to obtain information and advice about local support services. There are also fun activities, such as new age curling or ping pong, which the people who attend help to choose. A social club for isolated older people, Centre Club, alternates with the cafe on Friday mornings at the Centre.