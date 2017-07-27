People First Housing Association have set up a cafe which is open to anyone worried about their memory. At the cafe, people are offered information and support about a range of issues including welfare benefits, safety around the home as well as activities and games, along with tea and cake. The cafe sometimes has guest speakers invited to talk about care and support available in the area. The cafe also visits local attractions and museums several times a year.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17