Dementia Club Sha'arei Tsedek North London Reform Synagogue

Sha'arei Tsedek North London Reform Synagogue 120 Oakleigh Road North, London,
N20 9EZ
07956 858913
www.dementiaclubuk.org.uk
lisa.rutter@dementiaclubuk.org.uk

About Dementia Club Sha'arei Tsedek North London Reform Synagogue

Dementia Club UK is open to people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia and their carers. Each Dementia Club session aims to provide the person with dementia and their carer with information from invited professional speakers, gentle exercise and fun activities in a social atmosphere with cups of tea and coffee and lovely cakes. Most Dementia Club sessions have a GP and nurse to answer any medical concerns.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Club UK

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

