About Dementia Club Sha'arei Tsedek North London Reform Synagogue

Dementia Club UK is open to people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia and their carers. Each Dementia Club session aims to provide the person with dementia and their carer with information from invited professional speakers, gentle exercise and fun activities in a social atmosphere with cups of tea and coffee and lovely cakes. Most Dementia Club sessions have a GP and nurse to answer any medical concerns.