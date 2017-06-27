Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dementia? Welcome! Cafe

The Furnival 199 Verdon Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire,
S3 9QQ
07725 569380
nickedmondson@phonecoop.coop

About Dementia? Welcome! Cafe

The Cafe welcomes people with memory problems, in refreshments, and materials to help conversation and creativity. People from nearby flats and houses and care homes enjoy safe social time together and make friends. Volunteers spend afternoons with residents in local care homes. The group organises training, for example, on Dementia Awareness, and use of play and humour. The Cafe began for some carers as a place to talk; some church lunch club volunteers wanting to welcome guests with dementia; primary care workers wanting community initiatives alleviating isolation. They understood that work like this is needed, as saw a visitor's manner change from abandonment, disengagement, aggression and fear, to laughter, occupation and calm. The work is inspired by the belief that living with dementia can and should include joy in life and a sense of community. The group explores the implications in social situations, and aim to share that belief with others.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia? Welcome! Cafe

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Local people with memory loss, their carers, and local interested people

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
