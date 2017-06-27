About Dementia? Welcome! Cafe

The Cafe welcomes people with memory problems, in refreshments, and materials to help conversation and creativity. People from nearby flats and houses and care homes enjoy safe social time together and make friends. Volunteers spend afternoons with residents in local care homes. The group organises training, for example, on Dementia Awareness, and use of play and humour. The Cafe began for some carers as a place to talk; some church lunch club volunteers wanting to welcome guests with dementia; primary care workers wanting community initiatives alleviating isolation. They understood that work like this is needed, as saw a visitor's manner change from abandonment, disengagement, aggression and fear, to laughter, occupation and calm. The work is inspired by the belief that living with dementia can and should include joy in life and a sense of community. The group explores the implications in social situations, and aim to share that belief with others.