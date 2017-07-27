The Memory Cafe in Exmouth is open to anyone worried about their memory, worried about someone else's memory or affected by dementia. The cafe provides practical information and support, as well as the opportunity for people with dementia, their families and carers to ask questions and to listen to others experiences. It also offers an informal and social environment in which to learn new skills, undertake meaningful activities and listen to guest speakers.
Support group
