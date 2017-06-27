Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Faversham Dementia Cafe

The Leading Light 20-22 Preston Street, Faversham, Kent,
ME13 8NZ
01795 532766
www.ageuk.org.uk/favershamandsittingbourne

About Faversham Dementia Cafe

This monthly dementia cafe, run by Age UK Faversham & Sittingbourne, allows anyone affected by dementia to drop in and access information, advice and support in a relaxed setting. It allows people to chat and share experiences with others in similar circumstances. Health or Social Care professionals and local voluntary organisations also regularly attend and can provide practical and emotional support.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Faversham and Sittingbourne

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who are being assessed for memory problems, or have a diagnosis of dementia, and their carers, family members or friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

