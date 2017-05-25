Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Forget Me Knot Cafe

Chinnor Village Centre High Street, Chinnor, Oxfordshire,
OX39 4DJ
01844 353733
www.chinnorvillagecentre.org
chinnorvc@hotmail.co.uk

About Forget Me Knot Cafe

This Monday morning Cafe provides information, peer support and fun activities which are aimed to help with co-ordination, brain stimulation, and general health and wellbeing. You will be welcomed with a cup of tea and biscuits. The cafe starts with fun seated exercises, followed by a visiting expert, usually a music therapist, or musician, artist, museum, or choir. At the end of the session, the group play parachute games, juggling, throwing balls, flat football, floor netball, finishing the session with a poem, lyrical or a reading.

Who runs this service

  • Chinnor Village Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia or mental health issues, older people, people who feel isolated or lonely and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
