About Forget Me Knot Cafe

This Monday morning Cafe provides information, peer support and fun activities which are aimed to help with co-ordination, brain stimulation, and general health and wellbeing. You will be welcomed with a cup of tea and biscuits. The cafe starts with fun seated exercises, followed by a visiting expert, usually a music therapist, or musician, artist, museum, or choir. At the end of the session, the group play parachute games, juggling, throwing balls, flat football, floor netball, finishing the session with a poem, lyrical or a reading.