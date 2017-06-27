This is an informal and friendly group which meets at The Lawns every month. This group is for people with dementia and their family and friends and it offers a place to: share experiences and listen to others; talk to people who can give information and support; make new friends; enjoy refreshments and activities; listen to guest speakers.
Support group
