Forget-me-Not Memory Group

The Lawns Gleave Road Whitnash, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire,
CV31 2JS
07879 616311
www.runwoodhomes.co.uk/product.php/64/the_lawns
jennyheath1544@aol.com

About Forget-me-Not Memory Group

This is an informal and friendly group which meets at The Lawns every month. This group is for people with dementia and their family and friends and it offers a place to: share experiences and listen to others; talk to people who can give information and support; make new friends; enjoy refreshments and activities; listen to guest speakers.

Who runs this service

  • Runwood Homes

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, carers, family, friends or anybody worried about their or somebody they know's memory

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
