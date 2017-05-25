Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Friends Together Friday - York

Clements Hall Nunthorpe Road, York,
YO23 1BW
01757 241054
www.dementiaforward.org.uk/our-services/wellbeing-activities
help@dementiaforward.org.uk

About Friends Together Friday - York

This is a drop in service for people in the early to moderate stages of dementia. People living with dementia are welcome to attend on their own, with a carer, friend or family member. This is an opportunity to share a cup of tea as well as enjoy a wide range of activities in a friendly and relaxed environment with people who understand. A Dementia Support Advisor is always available.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Forward

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia in the early to moderate stages and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


