A Memory Cafe is where there is a warm welcome for people with dementia or other problems associated with memory loss and their families and carers, whose new memories may be partial and confusing. The aim is to evoke old memories that are complete and comfortable through, for example, refreshments in china cups, photos and documents from past years, songs and poems and informal talks.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/09/17 to 15/11/17