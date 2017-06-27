About MacIntyre Memory Cafe

The Memory Cafe meets once a month at Fairfield and Howley and aims to create a safe space for people with or affected by dementia to gather. People affected by dementia can often become socially isolated and the cafe aims to provide opportunities for people to meet others. There is a different theme and activity each month as well as the opportunity for people to relax and socialise in the cafe. Information about dementia is on hand at the cafe but the main focus is on creating community connections for people and a warm, welcoming environment. Please note there is no MacIntyre Memory Cafe in December.