About Manx Decaf - Port Erin

Manx Decaf are monthly cafes for those who have dementia or memory problems, their relatives and carers to meet, socialise and receive support. The aim is to provide a social environment in an informal setting as well as a place where anyone can come to get information on dementia and other memory problems. Manx Decaf is now a charity run by volunteers but was originally set up by Community Mental Health professionals and retains the link to these professionals who offer advice, guidance and support to people at the cafe.