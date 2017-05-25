Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Marjon Memory Cafe

University of St. Mark & St. John Derriford Road Derriford, Plymouth, Devon,
PL6 8BH
01752 636700
fhatherley@marjon.ac.uk

About Marjon Memory Cafe

The Marjon Memory Cafe is run by students and staff of the University of St Mark & St John in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Society. This cafe provides a safe and welcoming environment for people with memory problems along with their carers. People are most welcome to join the cafe for social companionship, information and a range of interesting and stimulating activities, based on individual preferences.

Who runs this service

  • University of St. Mark & St. John

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People in the early stages of dementia along with their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
