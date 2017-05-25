Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Melksham Alzheimer Cafe

Art House Cafe Market Place, Melksham, Wiltshire,
SN12 6ES
01380 739055
www.alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk
kates@alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk

About Melksham Alzheimer Cafe

This monthly cafe, funded by Wiltshire Council and run by Alzheimer's Support, provides an informal setting where you can find out more about Dementia and help available, meet others in a similar situation, and enjoy a pleasant social occasion. Refreshments are provided. Members of staff are always present to provide information and answer questions. The afternoon usually includes live music or a visiting speaker, who may include health care professionals, legal advice, or local experts. It is always enjoyable and informative.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Support

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory problems or dementia, and their carers; no diagnosis is required

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
