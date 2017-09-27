The Memory Cafe is run by the Rotary Club of Oadby and enables people living with dementia and their carers to meet up in a warm relaxing atmosphere and engage socially with people in similar situations. During the morning, refreshments are provided alongside a range of dementia friendly activities, including arts and craft, games, puzzles, singing and reminiscing.
