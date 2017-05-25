Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Memory cafe

St. Giles' Parish Church 1 Temple Row, Wrexham,
LL13 8LY
01978 660423
www.homeinstead.co.uk/wrexham
info.wrexham@homeinstead.co.uk

About Memory cafe

Memory Cafes are comfortable and supportive gatherings for people living with dementia and their carers where they can socialise with others in a similar situation. There is a chance to talk, reminisce and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit in a safe, friendly environment. Activities vary each session, for example: singing, reminiscence, crafts, relaxation, quizzes, board games.

Who runs this service

  • Home Instead Wrexham & Flintshire East

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017