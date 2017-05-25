Memory Cafes are comfortable and supportive gatherings for people living with dementia and their carers where they can socialise with others in a similar situation. There is a chance to talk, reminisce and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit in a safe, friendly environment. Activities vary each session, for example: singing, reminiscence, crafts, relaxation, quizzes, board games.
