About Memory Cafe

These friendly, drop in sessions are designed to provide support for people living with Dementia, their carers and family members. They are a place to find support, share concerns, celebrate and take part in arts activities in a comfortable environment. All activities are led by a professional artist and are programmed with the help of the Alzheimer's Society, with the aim to stimulate the brain and encourage conversation. Sessions also feature home-made cake, tea and coffee, all set in the friendly Balcony Bar space decked out with table-cloths, flowers and vintage china.