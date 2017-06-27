Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Corn Exchange Newbury Market Place, Newbury, Berkshire,
RG14 5BD
0845 521 8218
cornexchangenew.com/learning/info/memory-cafe
harrietw@cornexchangenew.co.uk

These friendly, drop in sessions are designed to provide support for people living with Dementia, their carers and family members. They are a place to find support, share concerns, celebrate and take part in arts activities in a comfortable environment. All activities are led by a professional artist and are programmed with the help of the Alzheimer's Society, with the aim to stimulate the brain and encourage conversation. Sessions also feature home-made cake, tea and coffee, all set in the friendly Balcony Bar space decked out with table-cloths, flowers and vintage china.

Who runs this service

  • Corn Exchange Newbury

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia, their carers and family members

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
