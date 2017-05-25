About Memory Way Cafe - Edgware

Memory Way Cafes offer a warm and welcoming environment for informal social gatherings for people living with dementia together with their family carers. It is an opportunity for carers and people living with dementia to share stories or similar experiences over tea and cake and to seek support and advice from a social care professional. Carers and and those they care for enjoy activities and speakers together. The Cafe is informal, relaxed and offers a confidential environment.