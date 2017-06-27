About Meopham Memory Cafe

Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Services provide a number of cafes throughout the Dartford, Gravesend and Swanley area. The cafes allow people with dementia, their carers and others to find out more about dementia, and how to live well with the condition. It provides a relaxed and reassuring setting in which practical information can be shared, together with emotional and social support. Health and Social Care professionals, together with other professionals that provide support to people living with dementia, attend regularly to provide specialist information and guidance. The cafes normally provide guest speakers, entertainment, light refreshments and the opportunity for people to meet others, share experiences and make friends.