Support group

Musical Memory Cafe

Townstal Community Hall Davis Road, Dartmouth, Devon,
TQ6 9LJ
01803 839354
www.dartmouthcaring.co.uk
enquiries@dartmouthcaring.co.uk

About Musical Memory Cafe

The Memory Cafes are a friendly and informal meeting place for people with memory problems and their families, where people can gain support, information and advice from volunteers and health professionals. It will provide an excellent opportunity to meet others, exchange experiences, and to discuss concerns in a relaxed atmosphere and have a chat over a cup of tea or coffee. There will also be a variety of activities for you to enjoy if you wish.

Who runs this service

  • Dartmouth Caring

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory problems and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
