The Memory Cafes are a friendly and informal meeting place for people with memory problems and their families, where people can gain support, information and advice from volunteers and health professionals. It will provide an excellent opportunity to meet others, exchange experiences, and to discuss concerns in a relaxed atmosphere and have a chat over a cup of tea or coffee. There will also be a variety of activities for you to enjoy if you wish.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17