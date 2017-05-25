Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

My Memories Cafe - South

Cremorne Clubroom Milman's Street Chelsea, London,
SW10 0BY
020 8960 8137
www.aukc.org.uk
dementia@aukc.org.uk

About My Memories Cafe - South

Memories cafe provides a friendly environment for people with memory difficulties and their friends and family to socialise and relax. The cafe provides with a chance to find out more about what services are available locally or just to have a chat with someone who is going through something similar. There is a low key programme of activities, music, lunch and support of trained staff.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Kensington & Chelsea

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and memory difficulties, as well as their friends, family and supporters
  • Residents of London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea over 55 years

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017