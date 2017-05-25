Memories cafe provides a friendly environment for people with memory difficulties and their friends and family to socialise and relax. The cafe provides with a chance to find out more about what services are available locally or just to have a chat with someone who is going through something similar. There is a low key programme of activities, music, lunch and support of trained staff.
Support group
