About Newton Abbot Memory Cafe

This monthly cafe, run by KingsCare League of Friends, provides a relaxed, reassuring social space in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet others in similar circumstances. Here they can share experiences, give and receive emotional support, and enjoy refreshments. There are a range of activities, including talks, quizzes, board games and singing. A table of information leaflets and publications is always available. A Mental Health Support Worker regularly attends to answer questions and give advice.