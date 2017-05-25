Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Patchway Memory Cafe

Casson Centre Rodway Road Patchway, Bristol, Gloucestershire,
BS34 5DQ
0117 979 3732
carol.eddon@btinternet.com

About Patchway Memory Cafe

Patchway Memory Cafe is managed by South Gloucestershire Dementia Action Alliance but is run totally by volunteers, many of whom have personal experience of supporting people with dementia. It is also open to people worried about memory loss; those without a formal dementia diagnosis; and anyone who gives or has given support/care to someone with dementia. It is free but donations are always welcomed. The cafe has regular speakers on relevant topics, eg giving information about benefits or health services. It also includes activities as well as the chance to relax, socialise and give mutual support to others. Plenty of tea, coffee and often home-made cakes. New members and volunteers are warmly welcomed at any time.

Who runs this service

  • Patchway Dementia Action Alliance

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is affected by dementia: people with or without a formal dementia diagnosis; people with worries about memory loss; people who care/support someone with dementia; former carers of people with dementia; people interested to learn more about dementia and give support through volunteering with people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
