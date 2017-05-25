About Patchway Memory Cafe

Patchway Memory Cafe is managed by South Gloucestershire Dementia Action Alliance but is run totally by volunteers, many of whom have personal experience of supporting people with dementia. It is also open to people worried about memory loss; those without a formal dementia diagnosis; and anyone who gives or has given support/care to someone with dementia. It is free but donations are always welcomed. The cafe has regular speakers on relevant topics, eg giving information about benefits or health services. It also includes activities as well as the chance to relax, socialise and give mutual support to others. Plenty of tea, coffee and often home-made cakes. New members and volunteers are warmly welcomed at any time.