Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Reflections Dementia Cafe - Leeds

United Reformed Church Nesfield Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS10 3LG
0113 270 3935
www.trinitynetwork.org.uk
lwilliamson@trinitynetwork.org.uk; Jrowley@trinitynetwork.org.uk

About Reflections Dementia Cafe - Leeds

Dementia Cafe for people with dementia and their carers

Who runs this service

  • Trinity Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers and people with dementia and their families

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017